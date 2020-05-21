College assignment turned routine — cleaning Lodi Lake one day at a time

Bag by bag, Nick Bryant does what he can on his daily walk to clean up any trash in sight. He sometimes spends upwards of four hours picking up litter.

LODI, Calif. — Like many of his neighbors, Nick Bryant is spending a lot of time at Lodi Lake, but instead of jogging or picnicking, Bryant is on assignment picking up trash.

What started out as a college assignment for Bryant has turned into a daily routine.

"It was a very vague assignment, and all it asked was to go spread joy," Bryant explained.

Bryant is taking online classes with the Teachers College of San Joaquin. A few weeks ago, his instructor's assignment inspired him to spread joy by cleaning up his community.

During his daily walks, Bryant carries garbage bags and a metal trash picker and looks for garbage.

"Mostly what I've been seeing is trash left behind by people that are kind of partying," Bryant said.

To inspire others, he posts his trash collection on his Facebook page. And it's working.

"Had a friend come with me the other day, and we had picked up two trash bags," Bryant said.

Bryant is an Everyday Hero for taking the time to clean up his community and he hopes other become heroes in their community.

"A lot of times, people have masks and gloves for COVID," Bryant said. "It's very appropriate for them to slip on a clove and pick up some trash."

