Car fire spreads to Lodi mobile home leaving family displaced

Fire officials say the displaced family was able to retrieve some of their belongings which were mostly not damaged.

LODI, Calif. — A Lodi family is without a home after a car fire spread to a shed and a mobile home early Saturday morning, officials with the Lodi Fire Department said.

The fire broke out just before 2 a.m. Saturday in a car that appeared to be stopped near a mobile home park in Lodi. Once firefighters got to the scene, they say the blaze had spread to a storage shed and a mobile home with the threat of spreading to several other structures.

All Lodi Fire units responded to the scene and fought the fire aggressively, officials said. The fire's spread was stopped and no injuries were reported.

Members of the family that was displaced as a result of the fire were able to retrieve their possessions from the home, which were mostly not damaged, according to firefighters.

The California Fire Foundation is assisting the family by paying for lodging and supplies for the night.

"Crews did an excellent job of stopping the spread and minimizing damage," The Lodi Fire Department said in a Facebook post. "The Lodi Fire Department is committed to the safety of our community."

