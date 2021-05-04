Fire ravages strip mall housing a church, businesses in Lodi

Lodi Fire Department said the building was about 15,000 square feet and housed several businesses and a church.

LODI, Calif. — Lodi Fire Department said a 15,000 square foot building was a total loss after it was ravaged by a fire on Easter Sunday.

A spokesperson for the fire department said they got the call around 5:07 a.m. for a reported fire at a commercial strip mall at North Cherokee Lane and Pioneer Street.

Fire crews fought the flames from inside of the building until the ceiling dropped out, according to Lodi Fire Department.

Crews evacuated the building and continued fighting the fire from the outside. While they eventually got the fire under control, firefighters said the building was a total loss. It was described as a 15,000 square foot building, half of which was used as a church and the rest housed several businesses.