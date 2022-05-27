American flag mistakenly flown upside down at a Lodi middle school

According to school district officials, the flag was corrected on Thursday after receiving messages from parents and community members who also called Lodi Police.

LODI, Calif. — The positioning of an American flag has been corrected after flying upside down at a Lodi middle school Thursday, officials with the Lodi Unified School District tell ABC10.

The American flag which flies in front of Millswood Middle School along Mills Avenue in Lodi was mistakenly hung upside-down Thursday, school principal Erin Lenzi said in a message to school faculty and parents.

In her message, Lenzi apologized for the mistake adding that a concerned parent came in to check on the school and notify them about the flag being upside down.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, displaying an American flag upside down is meant to convey a sign of distress or "great danger."

"The problem was addressed immediately but not before hitting social media and someone making a call to Lodi PD," the message says. "I appreciate the looking out, I am grateful we are safe, and again I do apologize."

School safety has been at the forefront in recent days.

On Tuesday, a gunman in Uvalde, Texas opened fire at Robb Elementary School killing 19 students and two adults.

Also Tuesday, officials with the Sacramento City Unified School District said that a gun and loaded magazine were found in the desk of a second-grade student at Sacramento's Edward Kemble Elementary School.

Threats were also made this week aimed at schools in Elk Grove, Roseville, Valley Springs and Woodland.

On Friday, a custodian found an unloaded gun in a backpack at Walnut Elementary School in Turlock.

