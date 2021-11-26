Neighborhood Grinch caught on camera in Lodi stealing Christmas decorations

Katy Cornejo says she put up elaborate Christmas lights and inflatables on her front lawn for her grandchildren. She was shocked when someone stole them.

LODI, Calif. — In a quiet Lodi neighborhood, Katy Cornejo says she put up elaborate Christmas lights and inflatables on her front lawn for her three young grandchildren. She was shocked when someone stole them in the early morning hours Friday.

"He is the Grinch!" Cornejo said of the man who took an expensive Santa Claus and Elf inflatable out of her yard.

But like his Dr. Seuss counterpart, this neighborhood Grinch didn't manage to make a clean getaway -- the theft was caught on surveillance camera.

"It shows the car drive right up there. He stops, he comes into my yard, the lights pop open," said Cornejo, describing the video she posted on social media.

Cornejo said she didn't bother filing a police report because the video didn't look clear enough to catch the man. Meanwhile, she isn't giving up on her vibrant display.

"So I bought an angel. If you really steal an angel, you’re garbage. I mean really, it’s an angel," Cornejo said. "Thou shall not steal. That’s the message I want to send!"

Cornejo says her cameras are now in a better position to catch any future Grinches in the act.