Caltrans said the highway is closed at Guard Road, just west of I-5.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LODI, Calif. — Highway 12 is closed in both directions due to a big rig crash near Lodi, Thursday.

Caltrans said the highway is closed at Guard Road, just west of I-5. There is no estimated time the road will reopen.

Drivers should take an alternate route. Find a traffic map HERE.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

Watch more on ABC10: Solano County residents sent survey after mystery company buys land in the area