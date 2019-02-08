LODI, Calif — It's all about the flavors at House of Ice Cream in Lodi, but lately some people have a bad taste for something unrelated to the ice cream they serve.

On the side of the shop, you'll find the words "Eat Me" in bold white letters. Some people have complained about the phrase and believe the sign is offensive.

Co-owner Aminda Sovuth, who came up with the idea, said she didn't know the words would be a problem.

"I was watching the Alice and Wonderland movie, and I saw that they had labels on the drinks and food and the other one said, 'eat me.' I told my husband just to do anything, put anything up," she said.

Sovuth said the City of Lodi got involved after several complaints were made. She said it was a permit issue at first.

To Sovuth and her husband, it's not worth the fight. They said as new business owners in Lodi, they don't want to shake things up.

"We love Lodi. We don't want to fight or have any drama or anything. We will take it down," Sovuth said.

She said the sign was really just an expression to create buzz online. She never thought it would offend anyone.

"This is just a friendly ice cream shop. We just sell ice cream and make ice cream. That's all. I want you to enjoy the ice cream and leave and be happy," she said.

Until the sign is scooped up, people are snapping one last picture to share.

