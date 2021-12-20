12-year-old arrested in connection with online threats to Lodi Middle School

LODI, Calif. — A 12-year-old has been arrested in connection with online threats that were made Sunday to Lodi Middle School, according to the Lodi Police Department.
The department said in a Facebook post that this is unrelated to the arrest of a 13-year-old on Dec. 17.
Many local law enforcement agencies said posts made rounds on TikTok and Instagram regarding potential school shootings on Dec. 17. These social media threats have garnered a lot of attention and concerns from parents.
Some parents have kept their children home from school, police have stepped up patrols and educators tightened security protocols in response to viral TikTok posts alluding to unconfirmed threats of violence.
People are encouraged to report any threats or suspicious activity to their school or to law enforcement.
