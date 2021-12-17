13-year-old arrested for allegedly posting school shooting threats on Instagram

The Lodi Police Department arrested a 13-year-old on Friday, Dec. 17, who the department said is responsible for recent school shooting threats.

LODI, Calif. — Lodi Police officers arrested a 13-year-old on Friday, Dec. 17, who the department said is responsible for posting school shooting threats on social media.

Officers received reports of a threat to Millswood Middle School on Thursday, Dec. 16, through Instagram.

The department wrote in a Facebook post that the threat was likely part of the nationwide TikTok trend to spread false school shooting threats on Dec. 17 and did not appear to be credible.

Detectives and officers worked to find the person who was making the threats.

The teenager was booked into juvenile hall. The police department said no additional information could be released because of the teen's age.

"We encourage parents and guardians [to] speak with their children about using social media platforms responsibly, as these potentially dangerous social media challenges are becoming more common," according to a Facebook post by the police department.

