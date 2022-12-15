Shortage of judges forces San Joaquin County to shutter Lodi courthouse

Some services at the courthouse stopped in April, but now the county has decided to close the branch court entirely.

LODI, Calif. — A shortage of judges forced the closure of the Lodi Branch Court, Superior Court of California, County San Joaquin officials announced Thursday.

The Lodi Branch Court, located on Elm Street, will close Mar. 1. Half the courthouse already closed in April, which moved small claims lawsuits, traffic cases and Lodi city ordinance matters to the main San Joaquin County Courthouse in downtown Stockton.

The closing of the rest of the courthouse will mean criminal matters scheduled to be heard in the Lodi courthouse will now be heard in downtown Stockton.

"The Court is facing a shortage in judges due to recent and upcoming retirements. These retirements significantly decrease judicial officer resources and necessitate the closure of the Lodi Branch Court," public information officer Stephanie Bohrer said in a statement. "Judicial officer vacancies are filled through appointment by the Governor and it is unknown when appointments will be made."

Officials said they intend for the closure to be temporary although they don't know when the courthouse might re-open.

