'It means a lot' | Latino family's olive oil business stems from strong family roots

Olio Verdad extra virgin olive oil in Lodi comes with a storied history, beginning on the Vera family compound.

LODI, Calif. — Behind a home, in a quiet corner of Lodi, sits a surprising grove of 300 olive trees in a region known for its iconic wine grapes.

"We had cherry trees and we would harvest those for a few years. They weren't really producing," Yolanda Vera, Owner of Olio Verdad Olive Oil, said. "They were old trees when we bought the property and then one of our friends pulled the trees out he and said, 'hey, I have these trees. It's Arbequina'."

Ten years later, those Arbequina olive trees grew into an olive oil business called Olio Verdad.

"Verdad, V-E-R-D-A-D means the truth," Yolanda said. "So, it is true. It is true olive oil."

Harvest takes place in November for about two days. Within 24 hours, the olives are pressed. Two months later, once sediment is removed, it becomes clean and pure extra virgin olive oil.

"And then, what you'll get is Oil Nuevo," Yolanda said. "And, the Oil Nuevo is the neon green olive oil. And that is like the freshest, grassiest taste. I love it."

To make it all happen, Yolanda relies on the whole family. Frank, her husband, was an HVAC vocational instructor turned olive oil entrepreneurial.

"Yeah, I never thought it would come to this," Frank said. "It's like a hobby for us you know."

Zach Vera is one of three sons. Along with a his wife and the couple's daughter-in-law, the two also pitch in to make the business grow.

"Zach of all trades," Zach said. "Jack of all trades because I mean we're out here to help with the drip lines and harvest."

Displayed on a table, Yolanda showed off the many products the family produces.

"So, with the olive oil, there is so many things you can do," Yolanda said. "I actually made some pumpkin bread. But, I would say the best is have your bread, dip it in the olive oil and put a little bit of our balsamic."

And if that's not enough, the Vera family has come up with their own line of olive infused soaps, called the Lodi Soap Company. So, where do they go from here?

Right now, their products are sold on their website, as well as at the Lodi Farmers Market, Lodi Street Faire and other local events where they give away their time and products to worthy causes. But more than anything, they are proud of their Hispanic roots, as well as their olive roots.

"It means a lot. It means we're all the same. We're all people. We can all do it," Yolanda.

