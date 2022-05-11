Lodi police make arrests for alleged prostitution at two massage parlors

Detectives arrested two people under suspicion of soliciting prostitution in Lodi

LODI, Calif. — On Wednesday, Lodi police detectives investigated two massage parlors in Lodi after receiving reports of prostitution.

Police said one person was arrested at both Stone Massage on 2401 W Turner Rd. and at Body Massage at 407 W Lodi Ave. The two people were arrested on suspicion of solicitation of prostitution. San Joaquin County Victim Witness personnel assisted by providing resources to the arrested people.

Police say it is unknown if these two cases are linked to human trafficking.

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, please call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888