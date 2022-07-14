Lodi business catches 7 people urinating on shop's entry way - in one weekend

In just one weekend, one downtown Lodi business owner caught seven people urinating on her shop's main entryway.

LODI, Calif. — A growing public urination problem is causing a stink on the streets of downtown Lodi, business owners say.

Late-night bar hoppers have been caught on camera urinating on front entrances and doorways to businesses in Lodi's popular downtown district.

In one weekend alone, seven people were caught on camera publicly urinating on the stairway entrance and wall of Big Valley Abrahamson Printing, just doors down from Lodi's popular School Street business strip.

"The stench was incomprehensible," said June Aaker, owner of Big Valley Abrahamson Printing. "I was sad that people feel that it's acceptable. I was mad but then madness kind of went away in regards to this is the society we've become - and how pathetic is that."

Within a one-block radius of her printing shop, Aaker said there are at least three bars that are open or beginning to close during the time that the urinators were caught on camera.

"It's become an issue enough where I have to bleach the stairwell probably once a month, if not, once a quarter," Aaker said. "This time, it was just ridiculous. It was getting to a point where it was almost once a week, and I can't do that."

While the past weekend's public urination incidents kept Aaker busy, she is not the only downtown business owner who has been forced to clean up after suspected bar hoppers in the past year.

Richard Ornelas, owner of School Street's Sunday School Barber Shop said he was shocked when he saw video of a stream of liquid flowing down from his front door after a woman walked up, turned her back to the barber shop's security camera and got in a position to urinate.

"It was infuriating. First, it was shock," Ornelas said. "The first time it happened, it was actually two females together, and they were just blatantly drunk."

Since the October incident, Ornelas, who opened up his barber shop during the COVID-19 pandemic, said at least three other people have been caught by his security camera using his business's front door as an impromptu restroom.

"Seeing people just come and just blatantly disrespect it and treat it like a public restroom- it's very frustrating," Ornelas said. "You put months and months of work into these things, especially during uncertain times such as during the COVID peak."

Mam urinates on Downtown Business entryway Could drunk ass holes stop urinating on our front entry way just because you're too lazy to actually stop at the bathroom at the bar next door. This is infuriating.... everyone complains about the homeless but every instance we've had of people trashing our business downtown has been from regular ol citizens of Lodi leaving empty beer cans and bottles before entering the bar, or putting out their cigarettes and joints on our windowsill..... to litteraly urinating on our front door. I tried posting this in Lodi411 a place for lodi businesses to post but the admin deleted it. Share if you can and if anyone knows who this piece of trash is let's call him out. Posted by Sunday School Barbershop on Sunday, October 10, 2021

After the fourth time walking into his barber shop to the smell of urine, Ornelas said he had to make a change.

"I have to be there even earlier, at 5:30 a.m. trying to clean off because we have kids and families that go through our doorsteps. It's been a hassle," Ornelas said. "I've installed a security spotlight that actually hangs underneath our awning, so as soon as you step into the doorway, it will flood the whole area with light."

He has also begun to allow a street performer to set up in front of his barber shop on some nights in hopes of deterring bargoers. Since posting the security camera videos online to raise awareness, Ornelas said reaction has been mixed with most people joining him in shock.

"People are furious for the most part, but you have some people saying well, you know, there's no public restrooms downtown," Ornelas said. "Your bladder is your responsibility. It's not the city's responsibility to put up a Porta-Potty or anything when you're going to be frequenting a bar that has a restroom in it."

While changes such as adding lighting and after-hours presence have helped deter public urinators, downtown Lodi business owners like Aaker and Ornelas are pleading for bar hoppers and members of the public to do their part.

"There's alleyways, why would you urinate on a public building, let alone their storefront and their doorway," Ornelas said. "Just respect people's businesses, you know, this is our livelihood."

