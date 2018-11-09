Estathea Lyons proudly shows off her space at Lodi's Second Rose antique store.

"So, now this is my passion," said Lyons, pointing to her display of vintage books on a shelf.

But, what she's not so proud of is the neighborhood where she lives in that she says isn't getting any better.

"Where I live near Cherokee, um, it's not safe to go out at night. There's been a lot of gunfire," said Lyons.

Shift manager Rhonda Sperling, who works at Lodi's iconic Richmaid Restaurant, still feels safe in this wine country city, but believes more can always be done.

"Maybe we just need to rise above as a community and take care of things, too. You know reporting things that happen," Sperling said.

Lodi Police Sgt. Rick Garcia says the department can't point to a reason why the murder rate has jumped from just one homicide last year to eight so far this year.

"It's not something normal for the city. I would like everyone to know that we are doing everything we can to keep Lodi safe," said Garcia.

And while Lodi Police say they are doing everything they can to keep people safe, they say the majority of their calls each day have to do with the homeless.

"The more we deal with that, it takes away from something else," added Garcia, adding that the department now has a homeless liaison officer.

Second Rose owner Amanda Heuer says downtown is safe, but some other parts of town, not so much.

"There's a homeless problem. There's a gang problem. There's a very low income problem and not enough for people to do," Heuer told ABC10.

Nancy Beckman is president and CEO of the Lodi Visitor's Bureau.

"We are continuing to see large increases in the number of visitors here. So absolutely no concern at all," said Beckman.

Even so, people like Estathea Lyons have had enough. She's no longer feels safe and is moving out.

