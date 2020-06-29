Bicyclist in Lodi critically injured after crash with vehicle

The crash between the bike and the vehicle happened at Hutchins Street and Century Boulevard.

LODI, Calif. — A bicyclist is in critical condition after being by a vehicle in Lodi, police said.

The crash happened after 1 p.m. at the intersection of Hutchins Street and Century Boulevard.

Authorities said the bicyclist was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, however no other information was provided.

The crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on the crash can call Officer Ivey at 209-333-4848.