x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lodi

Person in critical condition after being shot during home burglary in Lodi

The victim, who reported the burglary, was shot and is now in critical condition at a hospital, according to the Lodi Police Department.

More Videos

LODI, Calif. — A person is in critical condition after being shot during a home burglary in Lodi Thursday.

Officers responded to West Locust Street around 11:20 p.m. for reports of a home burglary. The victim, who reported the burglary, was shot and is now in critical condition at a hospital, according to the Lodi Police Department.

No other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information can call the police department at (209) 333-6727 or Detective Elias at (209) 269-4839.

Related Articles

Watch more on ABC10

Gov. Newsom plans to build 1,200 tiny homes statewide, including 350 in Sacramento

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out