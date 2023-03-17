Person in critical condition after being shot during home burglary in Lodi

The victim, who reported the burglary, was shot and is now in critical condition at a hospital, according to the Lodi Police Department.

LODI, Calif. — A person is in critical condition after being shot during a home burglary in Lodi Thursday.

Officers responded to West Locust Street around 11:20 p.m. for reports of a home burglary. The victim, who reported the burglary, was shot and is now in critical condition at a hospital, according to the Lodi Police Department.

No other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information can call the police department at (209) 333-6727 or Detective Elias at (209) 269-4839.

