Lodi Education Association to hold rally before school board meeting

Teachers are concerned that classrooms aren't large enough to practice social distancing

LODI, Calif. — Students in Lodi Unified School District are expected to return to school on August 3rd, but educators in this district are a bit concerned over whether or not efficient safety protocols will be in place.

The Lodi Education Association (L.E.A.) will be rallying before the board meeting on Tuesday afternoon. One of their major concerns is that they feel classrooms are not large enough to practice safe social distancing measures, which could potentially compromise the health of the staff and students.

“In many of our classrooms, we can’t hold the same number of students and social distance," stated Michelle Orgon, President L.E.A. "So this rally is really to show the board what kind of square footage that looks like and how many people can fit in those rooms.”

The rally is set to begin at 4:30 Tuesday afternoon. Teachers plan to present a mock classroom and demonstrate to the board how much room it would take to socially distance 20-30 students in a classroom.

In addition to that, teachers do not feel that the district is prepared to implement a distance learning program if need be.

“You need to do what is right by what the safety protocols are. And if you can’t implement those safety protocols…all of them, social distancing, P.P.E., the social distancing," stated Orgon. "All of those have to be done before we have people back on campus learning because we’re talking about people’s lives.”

Students who feel uncomfortable coming back to class will have the option to sign up for distance learning.

