4th of July at the Lake in Lodi | Need to know

Here's everything you need to know about Lodi's fireworks show at Lodi Lake.

LODI, Calif. — Anyone looking for a fireworks show in Lodi will want to head to Lodi Lake on the Fourth of July.

The city of Lodi is kicking off Independence Day at 10 a.m. with 4th of July at the Lake, which will have activities and vendors throughout the park. Once the sun goes down and night is dark, the fireworks show begins.

Admission to Lodi Lake is free, but admission to Lodi Lake Beach will cost $3 per person, with children under two getting in for free.

The fireworks show is scheduled for 9:30 p.m., and the beach and boathouse will open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

July Fourth fireworks safety

If you choose to celebrate Independence Day at home and bypass the parades and public events, you should read up on any local ordinances in your city or county before buying any. Fireworks are illegal in certain areas of the state due to serious injuries and millions in property loss from fireworks-sparked wildfires.

California is dealing with dry vegetation from years of drought and a lack of rain, which means dry grass and vegetation could be increased threats for fires. According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, an average of 18,000 fires are started every year by fireworks, both illegal ones and “safe and sane” fireworks” used improperly.

To celebrate July Fourth safely, the Office of the State Fire Marshal says you should only use fireworks outdoors, but never near dry gas or other flammable materials. It’s also recommended to keep a bucket of water and a hose nearby when using fireworks.

Regardless of where you go in California, using fireworks that explode, leave the ground or move about the ground uncontrollably is illegal. These fireworks include skyrockets, bottle rockets, and roman candles. Anyone caught with illegal fireworks could face fines or even arrest.

All legal fireworks include the “Safe and Sane” logo from the California State Fire Marshal on them. If you are not sure if your fireworks are legal, you can contact your nearest Cal Fire facility or local fire station.