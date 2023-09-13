Plain White T's, wine and more | What to know about the Lodi Grape Festival

The Plain White T's will be performing at the Lodi Grape Festival on Saturday

LODI, Calif. — Vendors, crafts, music and more await the thousands of people heading to the Lodi Grape Festival this year.

The grape festival is one of the area's longstanding festivals, running for more than 80 years in an area that predominantly grows wine grapes. It's an event that caters to wine connoisseurs and families looking to have a nice evening out.

Here's what to know about the festival this year.

What's at the Festival?

As the name implies, get ready for a variety of wine and wine grapes. There'll be wine tastings Friday through Sunday at The Wine Cellar: A Wine Tasting Experience.

You'll find the event at the Ole Mettler Grape Pavilion along with nine local wineries. The cost for 10 tastes is $20 on Friday and Saturday and $15 on Sunday.

However, there's something for the rest of the family as well. Along with live music from the Plain White T's on Saturday, there'll be a lineup of music and entertainment every day. This includes the Swan Brothers Circus, the Serpentarium Reptile Show and more. And if that's not enough, there's also the carnival.

There are also plenty of vendors on hand for people to browse and shop.

How Much are Tickets?

The prices vary for tickets at the Lodi Grape Festival.

Ages 13 and older can get in for $12, kids ages six through 12 can get in for $8 and kids five and under are free.

However, Thursday is Family Value Day, meaning everyone 16 and under can get in for free all day. Friday is "Free til' 5" Day, which lets everyone in for free from noon to 5 p.m. The last deal is for Saturday and Sunday, "Two for $2;" the deal lets you exchange two cans of food for $2 admission from noon to 2 p.m.

For the carnival, you can get unlimited ride wristbands for $22 on Thursday at the Lodi Grape Festival and $35 Friday through Sunday.

When and Where is it?

You can find the Lodi Grape Festival at 413 East Lockeford Street in Lodi. For live traffic conditions in the area, view the Waze map below.

The event runs the following days:

Sept. 14 - 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Sept. 15 - Noon to Midnight

Sept. 16 - Noon to Midnight

Sept. 17 - Noon to 11 p.m.

