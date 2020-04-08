Lodi teachers celebrate the academic success of students in a creative way

Students who received a 5 on their AP exam received a celebratory sign in their yard.

LODI, Calif. — The one thing the coronavirus pandemic has not stopped is the dedication of the teachers celebrating the academic achievements of their students.

On Tuesday morning, a group of teachers from Lodi High School put signs in the yards of their students' homes who scored a 5 on their AP exam. Receiving a 5 on an AP exam is an extraordinary feat, but doing it under these conditions is nothing short of exceptional.

“This was one way that we could acknowledge them publicly within their community," said Beth Oesterman, the organizer of the event and AP US History teacher at Lodi High. "For the most part, their parents are very proud of them. Sometimes as parents we don’t want to brag about our kids, but we’re also very proud of their accomplishments. We found that this was one way for the school to recognize them."

Every student who received this honor woke up to see a sign on their front yard. At the bottom of the signs are the words “LEAD by example," which is the motto at Lodi High.

“This recognition reminds students that we are here, we care about them, we want to motivate them, we want to continue with our program," explained Oesterman. "It’s quite an accomplishment to score that 5 or even pass."

The teachers started making their deliveries around 5:30 a.m. In all, there were 57 students who received the honor this year.

Lodi Unified starts the school year on August 10.

Continue the conversation with Kevin on Facebook.

Read more from ABC10

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP: