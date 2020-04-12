Lodi police investigating shooting death of 56-year-old man

Police found the man with multiple gunshot wounds. He later died at an area hospital.

LODI, Calif. — The Lodi Police Department is asking for the public's help while it investigates the shooting death of a man.

According to a Facebook post from the Lodi Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting around 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, along the 300 block of Acacia Street. Upon arrival, officers found a 56-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Law enforcement tried to save the man's life, and the victim was taken to an area hospital, but he eventually died from his injuries.

Police have not yet identified the victim, nor have they released any information about a possible suspect.

If you have any information about this shooting, you're asked to contact the Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6727 or Detective Lado at 209-333-6881.

