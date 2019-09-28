ACAMPO, California — Maria Robledo Vallejo of Colombia was no stranger to skydiving, however, tragedy suddenly struck when she fell to her death on Highway 99.



"Wasn't able to make it back off of the freeway. Why she went that far downwind nobody knows. It's a decision she made," said Bill Dause, owner of the Lodi Parachute Center in Acampo.

Skydiver Alberto Maeso of Spain had just met her and knew her three days.



"Her energy is special. She have bad day," said Maeso.



Dause says Robledo Vallejo was an experienced skydiver with 155 jumps under her belt, which included 20 jumps at the center in the past two weeks.

At the time of Robledo Vallejo's jump, the wind speed was 15 miles per hour. With those speeds, a beginner would not be allowed to go, but an experienced one like Robledo Vallejo could.



"Once you get your A License, which is 25 jumps, then the wind discretion is up to you. Your parachute, your weight - there are a lot of variables," says Dause.

The Lodi Parachute Center has had a history of tragedy and trouble.

Since 2000, there's been 19 deaths.

In 2010, the center was fined $664,000 for "failing to perform required aircraft parts replacements and failing to comply with safety directives."

In 2011, a $269,000 fine for allegedly operating a plane on flights "not in compliance with federal aviation regulations."

Last year, the FBI and other federal agencies raided the center, but Dause says to this day he hasn't been charged.



"They drained the computers - every computer - went through all the lockers [and] anything that was in any of the lockers they took."

Some have asked, with all the deaths, how is the center still open?

According to the FAA, "We need to find regulatory violations to revoke an FAA-issued certificate. The Parachute Center itself does not have a certificate."

However, the FAA can fine business owners for poor aircraft maintenance.

Today, the center was open for business again.

