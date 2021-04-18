Woman dies after parachute gets tangled during jump in Lodi, San Joaquin County deputies say

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Lodi Parachute Center.

LODI, Calif. — A woman is dead after her parachute got tangled during a jump in Lodi, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said.

Sandra Mendez, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Lodi Parachute Center.

Mendez said the the sheriff's office got a call about a parachutist coming down with her parachutes tangled. She said the woman didn't survive.

Few details about the incident are available, however, Mendez said the parachutist was very experienced.

The incident is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration. A spokesperson said the FAA will be investigating the packing of the parachute, reserve parachute, and rules of flight for the pilot and aircraft.

"Federal Aviation Administration investigations of skydiving events are limited to inspecting the parachute rigging. The FAA does not investigate to determine the cause of the event," the FAA said in a statement to ABC10.

RELATED:

WATCH ALSO:

The Sacramento Police Department is the first department in the country using cutting edge micro-drones indoors in an effort to reduce risk during tense situations. The small drones are outfitted with cameras, and they give Sacramento police a real time view of crime scenes like never before. The drones also allow police to avoid physical confrontations with suspects. So far, and they have saved at least one suspect's life, according to Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn.