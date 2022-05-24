x
Lodi

Lodi Police detective in hospital after chase suspect crashes into police vehicle

Two suspects from Lodi were taken into custody after allegedly evading police Tuesday morning in a chase that ended with a police detective hospitalized.

LODI, Calif. — Police say two Lodi residents and a Lodi police detective were hospitalized Tuesday after a chase ended with an assisting unmarked police car being struck by the residents' vehicle.

All three were taken to a local hospital. The suspects were only identified as a 29-year-old man and 33-year-old woman. The man was arrested on suspicion of  suspicion of felony evading and other felony charges. The woman was arrested for multiple warrants and on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.

California Highway Patrol detectives are investigating the collision.

On 05/24/22 at approximately 11:55 AM, Lodi Police Officers were involved in a pursuit with a black Mercedes. The...

Posted by Lodi Police Department on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

