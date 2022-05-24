Lodi Police detective in hospital after chase suspect crashes into police vehicle

LODI, Calif. — Police say two Lodi residents and a Lodi police detective were hospitalized Tuesday after a chase ended with an assisting unmarked police car being struck by the residents' vehicle.

All three were taken to a local hospital. The suspects were only identified as a 29-year-old man and 33-year-old woman. The man was arrested on suspicion of suspicion of felony evading and other felony charges. The woman was arrested for multiple warrants and on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.