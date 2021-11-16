Lodi police investigating double homicide near Salas Park

Initially reported by police as a single homicide, officers are advising residents to keep away from the area.

LODI, Calif. — The Lodi Police Department is asking the community to steer clear of Salas Park as they investigate a double homicide.

According to police, officers are on the scene investigating a double homicide near Century Park and Salas Park in Lodi.

Initially reported by the Lodi Police Department as a single homicide, officers are advising residents to keep away from the area as investigators continue securing the scene.

Police posted on Facebook about the investigation Tuesday morning. They did not release any details about when the crime happened, what time the call came in and if they are looking for suspects.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6728.

