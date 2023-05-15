Man's condition worsening after Lodi hit and run leaves him in 2-week coma

Police said haven't been able to identify him and they have been unable to get fingerprints from the man because his hands are so calloused.

LODI, Calif. — The victim in a Lodi hit and run is, at the moment, a mystery man.

The man has been in a coma for more than two weeks and has not awakened after becoming victim to a hit-and-run driver.



Lodi police said the collision happened on April 30. It was a Sunday night around 10:00 p.m. at the intersection of Central Avenue and Kettleman Lane.



Police said the man was walking with some belongings when suddenly he was hit by a suspect vehicle believed to be a maroon or red 2018-2023 Toyota Camry or Corolla.

Police say it likely has recent front or driver's side damage and is also missing a driver's side mirror cap.

Gary Cobb works close to where the accident happened.

"That's a crying shame. I mean, somebody gets hit like that and nobody has come forward to claim who he is. Kind of shows you how society is going in a hole," said Cobb.

Alicia Gonzales owns the nearby Grinding Grounds coffee shop.

"It's very sad. It's sad that nobody has come forward to claim him family-wise," said Gonzales.

Gonzales said the intersection has been the scene of many accidents.

"I haven't witnessed any, but a few of my customers have and a few of them had a dashcam on like someone running red lights and stuff like that. But, it's a busy intersection," said Gonzales.

The other clue to the unidentified man is a tatoo of what appears to a be a bird on his arm.

A Lodi police sergeant told ABC10 that, in his 16 years in law enforcement, he has never had someone go unidentified for this length of time.

He said the family needs to be reached as soon as possible, because the man's condition is worsening.

Police said they have been unable to get fingerprints from the man because his hands are so calloused.

Detectives are reaching out to the Department of Justice to try another method.

If anyone has any idea of who the man is, they can call Lodi Police at 209-333-6727. They can also call Lodi Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746 to remain anonymous. People asked to reference Lodi Police Department Case #23-2733.

