The Lodi Police Department is investigating its ninth homicide this year after three suspects allegedly shot and killed one man and injured a teenager, police officials said.

Three suspects reportedly entered a home on the 400 Louie Avenue after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, got into a fight with the residents, and opened fire, said Lieutenant Mike Manetti with the Lodi Police Department.

A 26-year-old man was killed shot in the chest and was pronounced dead, police say. A 17-year-old male was also shot in the hand and was taken to a local hospital. The victims lived together, Manetti said.

It’s unclear if the incident was a home invasion, and gang involvement has not been ruled out, Manetti said.

The Sunday morning homicide is Lodi’s ninth this year and the highest number of killings in five years. It’s also a dramatic increase from just one homicide in 2017 for the small city of a little more than 65,000 residents.

“It’s hard to find out what to attribute it to when you know all nine of these homicides is a different motive,” Manetti said.

While police can’t point to a single reason as to why the number of homicides have increased so much, Manetti says criminals' accessibility to firearms is a factor.

