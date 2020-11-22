MISSING | Lodi Police searching for 81-year-old reported missing on Saturday

Raymond Huggins, 81, was last seen Saturday, Nov. 21, at about 10 a.m. when he left his home.

LODI, Calif. — The Lodi Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing 81-year-old man. Raymond Huggins, 81, was last seen leaving his home at around 10 a.m. in the 1100 block of Port Chelsea Circle in Lodi, according to Lodi Police in a Facebook post.

He was last seen wearing a blue flannel jacket, blue jeans and white sneakers. He also drives a Hyundai Genesis with a license plate number of 7ZZW552, according to the post.

If anyone has any information on Huggins' location or know anyone who could help in the search of Huggins, please contact the Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6728.

