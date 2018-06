Lodi Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

Dinorah Garcia reported her missing Friday, she was last seen in the 300 block of E. Elm Street.

Dinorah was last seen wearing a black sweater and blue jeans. She is 5 feet tall and weighs around 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have seen Dinorah, call your Lodi Police at (209) 333-6727.

