Lodi Police on alert after young girl says stranger tried to lure her into his car

LODI, Calif. — Police are investigating after a young girl said a man approached her at a Lodi park and attempted to lure her into his vehicle.

The alleged incident Kofu Park in Lodi just before 1 p.m. According to police, the 12-year-old girl said she was walking in the area when an elderly white man in a white sedan pulled up and asked her to get in his car.

The girl refused and said a friend of hers showed up and escorted her to safety, police said.

The man was last seen driving northbound on Ham Lane towards Kettleman Lane.

The Lodi Police Department is investigating. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Officer Dunfee at 209-333-6727 or by email at rdunfee@lodi.gov.

