Nearly 2,400 customer without power in Lodi after system failure with substation

LODI, Calif. — There will be rotating outages in the city of Lodi after they lost one of their power substations.

According to the city of Lodi, 23,349 customers in total are impacted by the unplanned outages. Initially, that number was around 9,500. Those impacts could continue until 9 p.m. as the city waits for PG&E to respond.

In the meantime, the city will be turning off power to different areas to mitigate the impact during the current heat wave. City spokesperson Mary Campbell said no one is expected be without power for more than an hour. Alerts regarding the outages have already gone out.

Officials said there was an unexpected failure of system protection equipment at Lodi's Industrial Substation, which caused the loss of one of their three main energy supply feeds.

According to the city, the remaining lines can't meet the current and forecasted demands, and PG&E asked them to turn off 35 megawatts of power in their service territory.

