Nearly 1,400 customers in Lodi lose power 'in error' for an hour

The City of Lodi temporarily turned off power to nearly 1,400 customers, but it only happened after a communication error between Cal ISO and another power agency.

LODI, Calif. — Nearly 1,400 customers lost power during an unprecedented heat wave due to an error in communication, according to the City of Lodi.

On Tuesday, Lodi, which operates an electric service for its residents, turned off power to 1,372 customers for about 45 minutes. It started around 6:20 p.m., but all power was eventually restored.

Jeff Berkheimer, electric utility director for Lodi, said the request came from the Northern California Power Agency and the California Independent System Operator. The City of Lodi turned off power to the neighborhoods of Park West, Lodi West, Harvest Crossing and Bridgetown

However, Anne Gonzales, spokesperson for Cal ISO, said there were no orders for rotating outages tonight.

In an update on Facebook, the City of Lodi said there was a communication error between the Northern California Power Agency (NCPA) and Cal ISO that caused the NCPA to order Lodi and other NCPA members to do controlled outages. Officials said they were told to shed 5.58 megawatts.

