Lodi suffers 2 power outages in triple-digit heat: 1 by mistake, another by system failure

Lodi Electric says mistake Tuesday night was "miscommunication" between agencies

LODI, Calif. — For the second night in a row, people in Lodi are dealing with scattered power outages across the city in sizzling triple-digit heat.

Over 19,000 customers are without power due to "an unexpected failure of system protection equipment at Lodi's Industrial Substation," according to the City of Lodi.

The city says it has lost one of three substations that they rely on for power in the city, and said that PG&E asked them to shed 35 megawatts of load in their service area.

While the city says repairs have been made on their, they are waiting on PG&E to inspect them before re-energizing the facilities.

Full restoration is expected by 9 p.m. It's the second power outage in two days after the city admitted Tuesday's power outage was done in error.

Lodi, which generates its own electricity, along with other cities, is part of the Northern California Power Agency. According to the City of Lodi, the "NCPA informed Lodi Electric that there was a communication error between them and Cal ISO that caused NCPA to the issue the order" shutting down power.

"It made me distraught over (the) damage it could have caused over a mistake," said Lodi business owner June Aaker, who owns Abrahamson Printing in downtown Lodi.



Her parents, who are in their eighties, had their power turned off. They were OK, but she worries about others.

"Part of me is upset for those who are on oxygen, for those that need medical assistance. And, I'm glad somebody came forward and said a mistake was made. With no apology, that upsets me even more," Aaker said.

Lodi's Iconic Wine & Roses Hotel on West Turner Road was impacted by the power outage. Some hotel rooms were left without power, but the spa and restaurant were closed, which was normal for a Tuesday.

The hotel told ABC10 power was out for about 40 minutes, and the impact was minimal.

Retired pastor Rick Wilmot also lost power to his home. He was on his computer when the electricity went out.

"You roll with it, and hopefully, you learn from it and don't let it happen again," Wilmot said.

