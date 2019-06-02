LODI, Calif. — It began just after noon on Thursday. The phones at Discover RV in Lodi started ringing off the hook – and not with calls from customers.

It continued into Friday. Calls slowed over the weekend, but then the work week returned – and so did the calls. Phone numbers with area codes from Texas, Georgia and other states.

Discover RV owner Jason Leggitt said he believes his business’ phone number has been essentially hijacked by scammers, displayed as the call-back number when someone targeted by the scam receives a call.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) calls this Caller ID Spoofing.

"Spoofing is often used as part of an attempt to trick someone into giving away valuable personal information so it can be used in fraudulent activity, or sold illegally," the FCC says. "You may not be able to tell right away if an incoming call is spoofed. Be extremely careful about responding to any request for personal identifying information."

Spoofing is illegal, Under the Truth in Caller ID Act, when the intent is to "defraud, cause harm or wrongly obtain anything of value," the FCC says. "Anyone who is illegally spoofing can face penalties of up to $10,000 for each violation."

But scammers can be hard to pinpoint and prosecute, especially if they're operating in a foreign country.

At Discover RV, the calls come flooding in. No sooner does an employee hang up the phone than another call comes in. Leggitt estimates his business has received thousands of calls per day, although they have tended to taper off outside of business hours and on the weekend. The scammers appear to be operating within the bounds of the average workday.

Employees who have spoken with misled callers say some people are simply returning a missed call. Other callers say they are trying to finish signing up for a deal with AT&T. Discover RV employees have to inform the caller that not only do they have the wrong number, but they are likely walking into a scam.

Jose Guzman, finance manager at Discover RV, said a silver lining to the chaotic cacophony of calls is that he might be able to help someone avoid falling for a scam. On Tuesday evening, he fielded a call from a woman in Atlanta and urged her not to give any information to anyone calling from that phone number.

But the constant stream of calls means regular Discover RV customers can’t get through. Guzman said the 10-year-old company is a small "mom and pop" shop, with about 11 employees. There isn’t someone dedicated to screening thousands of calls per day, so the staff does what they can to slog through the wrong numbers in order to reach actual customers.

Leggitt said he has reached out to AT&T, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the FBI and the California Public Utilities Company. So far, more than five days after the ringing began, none of those entities has been able to offer him a solution.

According to the FCC, there may not be a simple solution.

"If you get calls from people saying your number is showing up on their caller ID, it’s likely that your number has been spoofed. We suggest first that you do not answer any calls from unknown numbers, but if you do, explain that your telephone number is being spoofed and that you did not actually make any calls," the FCC website says. "You can also place a message on your voicemail letting callers know that your number is being spoofed. Usually scammers switch numbers frequently. It is likely that within hours they will no longer be using your number."

Leggitt hopes the ringing stops, except for his normal customers. In the meantime, he’s asking people looking to reach Discover RV to contact his business via email - info@discoverrv.net, the “Contact Us” section on the website or Facebook.

