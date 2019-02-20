LODI, Calif. — At the corner of Sacramento and Lockeford Streets, a vacant lot will one day be transformed into a brand new bowling alley for the City of Lodi.

"I think its a good idea. It's good for the street," says John Dorville, who lives nearby.

The builder calls the two-story $20 million dollar project, a "high end boutique bowling alley" complete with VIP party rooms, a banquet hall with two bars, and a full restaurant.

"The bowling alley is such a wonderful idea, because it's reminiscent of what once was," says Astrida Trupovnieks, the City of Lodi Business Development Manager.

She says the alley will be a great addition, since the old Tokay Bowling alley is no more.

"There are 34 lanes, a large entertainment venue, private function space, and a place where people can come together and celebrate just about anything they would like," added Trupovnieks.

NJA Architecture

The alley is just on the outskirts of the City's downtown heart.

Businesses ABC10 spoke to are also excited by the coming bowling alley.

"[It would] be good for the area, be good for the kids coming. It gives the kids something to do and more business down here, revitalize that part of the town and that street," says Danielle Dorton, who owns McKinley's Frame Shop and Gift Boutique.

But, before you strap on your bowling shoes and pick out your ball, you'll have to wait a little while.

It's not expected to be open for business for two more years.

