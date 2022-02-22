Lodi teacher fired after refusing to wear mask in class

Emily Mahoney said she's out of a job. The former paraeducator with Lodi Unified refused to wear mask and hasn't seen the inside of a classroom since Nov. 2021

LODI, Calif. — A Lodi Unified School District teacher was fired after refusing to wear a mask at school.

Emily Mahoney was a paraeducator who worked one-on-one with severely handicapped preschoolers. She has refused to wear a mask since October of 2021.

Mahoney said she was suspended Nov. 15 and has not been in a classroom since. On Tuesday night, the Board of Trustees voted unanimously to confirm a Sacramento County judge's decision to uphold her termination in January.

"It’s not fair to them (the students) that they are not being properly educated because my face is covered, and also I believe in Jesus and it’s my own conviction that I not wear a mask anymore," Mahoney said.

During the meeting, she was surrounded by like-minded family members and supporters.

Carli Glock, a Lodi parent who came to speak out in support of Mahoney called her a wonderful woman and teacher. She was hoping Mahoney would keep her job.

"I think that she’s so brave for standing up for her convictions of what she thinks is right," Glock said.

However, for Mahoney, she already knew what the end result was going to be.

"I think I will be terminated, without a doubt," Mahoney said.

A district spokesperson wouldn't comment on Mahoney's termination, but said the district had no plans of defying the statewide school mask mandate.

The mask mandate will stay in effect until at least Feb. 28, when state officials said they would reassess it.

Dr. Tim Takagi says the chance of spreading an airborne virus like COVID-19 remains higher in closed airspaces like schools. However, COVID fatigue has driven a number of protests against the mandate.

"If parents want to make that decision, I get it. But they also have to understand that they are making that decision that says, 'if I make the wrong decision that results in long term problems for my child or their death, I’m willing to assume that responsibility, and I’ll own it'," he said.

