Lodi Walmart temporarily closes for cleaning, will reopen Dec. 29

LODI, Calif. — A Lodi Walmart will be temporarily closing their doors to do some cleaning and restocking.

The Walmart on 1601 Lower Sacramento Road closed at 2 p.m. on Sunday as part of a company-initiated program. This will give cleaning crews some time to sanitize the building and it will give employees some time to restock the shelves and prepare the store for reopening.

The store is set to reopen on Dec. 29 at 7 a.m.

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts," said Casey Staheli, spokesperson for Walmart. "When the store reopens Tuesday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves."

