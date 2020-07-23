Lodi winery gets creative to boost business during coronavirus pandemic

The E2 Family Winery in Lodi is taking creativity to the next level in order to supplement their business during the time of coronavirus.

LODI, Calif. — What do Star Trek, former San Francisco Giants coach Jose Aguacil, and WWE superstar The Undertaker all have in common? They all depend on a local farmer in Lodi for their wine needs.

Brett Elhers is the manager of E2 Family Winery in Lodi and his family is royalty when it comes to the wine business. His family has been running E2 Family Winery for five generations. In fact, his great grandfather was the first winemaker in Lodi during prohibition.

As with most businesses, his winery took a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to keep things afloat, Ehlers decided to change things up a bit and started to create personalized labels and wine, which is what led to his celebrity clientele.

“People really want to have that custom feel on the bottle now," said Ehlers. "If you could put a different label on it, or put a twist on it, or put a funny saying on it or a funny picture on it, it really helps sell the product, so it’s been a great blessing to us. The Star Trek people and the WWE people have been amazing.”

Ehlers says he got the idea to personalize wine when walking through a grocery store one afternoon.

If you’re wondering how Star Trek became a client of his, it started with a promotion company called "Wines that Rock." The company works with rock bands, as well as other entertainment companies. They told him that the creators of Star Trek were interested, and Elhers accepted the call.

In addition to Star Trek, his clients include WWE, and rock band All Time Low, among others. Elhers says the thing that brings him the most joy is knowing that his clients are satisfied with his product.

Continue the conversation with Kevin on Facebook.

Read more from ABC10

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP: