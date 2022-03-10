Stockton homeless man arrested for breaking into homes, stabbing resident in 'random attack'

Authorities say the homeless suspect was arrested in the garage of a home after breaking into another, stealing car keys, and stabbing a resident.

STOCKTON, California — A 39-year-old man, described by the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office as a transient, is in San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, robbery, burglary and assault with a deadly weapon after a Thursday morning "random attack" near the town of Acampo.

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, Timothy Gimeno broke into a home near Kennefick and Peltier Roads just east of the rural San Joaquin County community of Acampo and north of the city of Lodi.

A 911 caller reported that Gimeno, who was unknown to the victims at the time, allegedly broke into their home then stabbed an occupant of the home multiple times before leaving with the victim's car keys, the sheriff's office says.

Law enforcement resources were called to the scene from throughout San Joaquin County, ultimately finding Gimeno barricaded in the garage of a different home in the area that he allegedly broke into.

Deputies entered the garage and took Gimeno into custody, according to the sheriff's office. They reported that the weapon used in the stabbing was recovered in the garage.

Suspect Arrested for Attempted Murder At around 7:30 this morning, our Dispatch Center received a 9-1-1 call reporting... Posted by San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, March 10, 2022

The victim was taken to a local hospital suffering from multiple stab wounds, the sheriff's office says. Officials with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office say the victim is expected to make a full recovery describing the prognosis as "amazing".

Gimeno was booked into San Joaquin County Jail facing seven felony charges and one misdemeanor with no bail. The charges include attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, obstructing/ resisting a public officer, threatening a crime and vandalism.

Booking logs indicate Gimeno is also facing six other misdemeanors and two infractions from different cases in San Joaquin County ranging from DUI to not providing evidence of registration.

The sheriff's office called the Thursday morning series of crimes a "random attack" saying Gimeno had no apparent ties to the victim. Gimeno's last known address was in Stockton, at the time of the arrest he was homeless according to the sheriff's office.

Gimeno is slated to appear in San Joaquin County Court Mar. 14 on his charges related to Thursday's incident. Gimeno also has a court date scheduled for Mar. 11 on his previous charges.