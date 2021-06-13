25-year-old found dead in front yard from gunshot wounds in Lodi

Lodi police said they found a man in the front yard of a home with multiple gunshot wounds in his upper body.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. —

Lodi police said in a Facebook post that they went to a home in the 200 block of N. Central Avenue at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday due to reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a man in the front yard of the home with "multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body." Officers tried to perform life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead on the scene when medical personnel arrived, according to the Facebook post.

Lodi police say the victim of the shooting is a 25-year-old man, but they have not yet released his name.

The investigation is ongoing and police do not have any suspect information at this time. Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is asked to call the Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6727 or Detective Hitchcock at 209-333-6871 and refer to case number 21-3768.

