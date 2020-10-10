Man stabbed to death at Black Bear Diner in Lodi

Lodi police said the suspect, Robert Adrino, 34, and the victim appeared to know each other because they were eating together before the stabbing.

LODI, Calif. — A man was stabbed to death at a Black Bear Diner in Lodi on Friday evening, police officials said.

Police said officers responded to reports of multiple people stabbed near the 2347 W. Kettleman lane at around 6 p.m.

Officers found a victim with multiple stab wounds inside the diner. Medical workers transported the victim to a local hospital, which is where he died.

Police identified Robert Andrino, 34, as the suspect. Andrino is currently in the San Joaquin County Jail where he is facing murder charges, police said.

Police said it appears Andrino and the victim knew each other because witnesses saw the two eating together inside the restaurant.

While they were seated at the table, a fight took place between the two, which lead Andrino to stab the victim, police said.

A customer then attempted to take away the knife from Andrino, before his hand was cut. The customer was then taken to a local hospital.

Police contacted several witnesses and found no other victims at the restaurant. Police don't know Andrino knows the victim and are still investigating the motive behind the stabbing.

Police officials did not release the name of the victim.