Police searching for missing at-risk man in San Joaquin County

LODI, Calif. — Police and family are searching for a man who suddenly went missing just after leaving a sushi restaurant in San Joaquin County Friday evening.

Jacob VanZant, 24, was last seen Feb. 17 leaving Shangri La in Lodi around 7 p.m., Lodi police said.

VanZant is described as a 5’11 man with dark brown hair wearing a black hoodie, dark jeans and black boots. He was driving a white Honda Pilot with license plate number 5JBC311.

According to Lodi police, VanZant is considered at-risk due to the information known about his disappearance at this time.

"This is not like him to just vanished and not communicate with anybody," VanZant's significant other said in a Facebook post. "He’s quiet and charismatic, all of us are very worried sick."

Lodi police encourage anyone with information to contact local law enforcement as the investigation continues.

