'It's a beautiful thing' | New shelter gives hope to the homeless in Lodi

The $2 million facility will make way for a new permanent shelter on the same property in about a year to a year-and-a-half.

LODI, Calif. — A new, temporary 50-bed homeless shelter opened Friday in Lodi. The $2 million facility is five years in the making.

The property on N. Sacramento Street is owned by the city of Lodi.

"These people are going to have the opportunity to transition to sobriety. They also have programs here where some of the residents will go out and help clean up the parks or clean up the east side of our town," said Lodi Mayor Mark Chandler.

Lodi has seen a 50% increase in its homeless population.

The biennial San Joaquin County Point in Time Count showed 139 homeless two years ago and 208 now.



Faith-based, Inner City Action Incorporated runs the new shelter.

It has run a similar facility for a year in Manteca.

Pastor Frank Saldana is in charge of the shelter and says the Manteca shelter has had roughly half of those coming for help now no longer on the streets.

He says the shelter's goal is life coaching.



"And then from there, they're actually able to stay here, breakfast, lunch and dinner and shower. And, we give them rides to work and back and we give them kind of a plan. They say if you fail to plan you plan to fail. So, we kind of give them a little life plan," said Saldana.



Many times homeless people don't want to stay in shelters because they're not allowed to have their pets.

But, here at this so-called "low barrier shelter," they can.



"Nowhere would take places with pets and she's the reason I kept going," says Natalie Cox who has been homeless for four years and sleeping in an SUV with her dog, Xena.



In about a year to a year-and-a-half, it will become an even bigger 200-bed, permanent facility on the same property.

Major Mark Thielenhaus and the Salvation Army will run the permanent shelter.

The Salvation Army's Hope Harbor Shelter is next door.

"We'll have a low-barrier side on one side and a clean and sober on the other. I think we'll be able to get everyone that wants the help will be able to get the help they need," said Thielenhaus.



And that goes for recovering addict and part-time painter Russel Meish who hopes to picture himself one day as sober and clean for good.



"I think it's a beautiful thing."

The permanent facility will add another $1 million to the overall cost.

Mayor Mark Chandler says grants will pay for the operating costs.