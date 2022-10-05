At least 1 killed, 6 injured in fatal crash on Highway 12

TERMINOUS, Calif. — At least one person has been confirmed dead and several others injured in a head-on collision on Highway 12 and Peatland Road near Terminous Friday afternoon according to the California Highway Patrol.
The deadly crash included multiple cars with a number carrying a number passengers on the two-lane highway that connects to I-5.
According to the CHP, at least 6 people have been hospitalized, the extent of their injuries unknown.
This is a developing story, stay with ABC10 for updates.
RELATED: Placer County CEO confirms he was the driver who killed Inderkum High School senior Anthony Williams
RELATED: Stockton family grieving, searching for answers four years after mother's day triple murder | Unsolved California
Watch more from ABC10: 'Camp Fentanyl' Mothers of drug overdose victims call on Newsom to do more