At least 1 killed, 6 injured in fatal crash on Highway 12

The deadly crash involved multiple cars with a number carrying a number of passengers on the two-lane highway that connects to I-5.

TERMINOUS, Calif. — At least one person has been confirmed dead and several others injured in a head-on collision on Highway 12 and Peatland Road near Terminous Friday afternoon according to the California Highway Patrol.

The deadly crash included multiple cars with a number carrying a number passengers on the two-lane highway that connects to I-5.

According to the CHP, at least 6 people have been hospitalized, the extent of their injuries unknown.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC10 for updates.

At least one person was killed in a crash on Highway 12 near Lodi on May 13, 2022.

