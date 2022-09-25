Pregnant woman killed in Lodi stabbing

According to the Lodi Police Department, a 22-year-old man was also found at the scene with a laceration to the head.

LODI, Calif. — A 25-year-old pregnant woman was stabbed to death in Lodi early Sunday morning, the Lodi Police Department said in a Facebook post.

At 12:06 a.m. Sunday, officers say they found the woman unresponsive suffering from a stab wound near Eagle Place and Century Boulevard.

A 22-year-old man was also found at the scene suffering from a laceration to the head described as non-life threatening.

Authorities have not released information on a possible suspect or motive in the case but say the investigation is ongoing.

Witnesses and those with information on the deadly stabbing are being asked to call investigators at 209-333-6727. Lodi Area Crimestoppers is also offering a $1,000 reward for information which can be submitted anonymously.

