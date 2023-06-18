Fire destroys Lodi RV leaving three displaced

First responders gave the RV's residents a "save card" to help them pay for food, lodging and clothes.

LODI, Calif. — A Sunday morning fire left three people displaced, the Lodi Fire Department says. The fire broke out in the 200 block of Eden Street.

Electrical lines came down during the fire and at one point it was threatening other homes. No injuries were reported, fire officials said.

The three people who were displaced were issued a "save card" to help with buying lodging, food and clothing. Firefighters have not released the cause of the blaze.

Engine 2032 was dispatched to an RV fire in the 200 block of Eden street this morning. Due to the large column of smoke,... Posted by Lodi Fire Department on Sunday, June 18, 2023

