Sacramento woman arrested in connection to teen's death

On Saturday, Lodi police responded to reports of an unresponsive 14 year old who had possibly overdosed. The teen died in the hospital on Monday.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The Lodi Police Department said Tuesday they arrested an 18 year old in connection with the death of a 14 year old.

Cecilia Silva is being held in the San Joaquin County Jail for multiple charges, including manslaughter, willful child cruelty resulting in death, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, transporting/furnishing a narcotic and resisting arrest.

According to jail records, Silva's bail is set at $460,000. She is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday at 12:15 p.m.

