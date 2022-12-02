18-year-old faces voluntary manslaughter charge in connection to Lodi teen's death

Cecilia Rose Silva, 18 of Sacramento, faces charges including voluntary manslaughter, child abuse and endangerment in the death of a teen.

STOCKTON, Calif. — An 18-year-old woman from Sacramento was arraigned on multiple charges in connection with the death of a 14-year-old in Lodi.

District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar announced Cecilia Rose Silva faces the following charges in the death of the teen:

Voluntary manslaughter

Child abuse and endangerment

The transport and sell of narcotics or controlled substance

On Saturday Feb. 19, Lodi police responded to reports of an unresponsive teen who had possibly overdosed. Even though the person was taken to a local hospital, they died on Monday.

On Tuesday, the Lodi Police Department arrested the 18-year-old in connection with the death.

According to the court complaint, Silva was accused of killing the teen "upon a sudden quarrel and heat of passion" and that the crime was committed upon a "victim that was particularly vulnerable." The complaint also goes on to allege that Silva "induced a minor to commit or assist in the commission" of the crime of voluntary manslaughter.

“It is imperative that we empower parents and community members to have a conversation with our youth about the instantaneous and deadly consequences of fentanyl can be,” said District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar in a prepared statement. “My office will continue to prosecute those who manufacture, distribute and sell narcotics, especially those who distribute to our youth.”

