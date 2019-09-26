SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — A skydiver was struck and killed by a semi after accidentally landing on southbound State Route 99, near Jahant Road, just to the north of Lodi.

The accident caused a chain reaction of collisions, with at least three other vehicles crashing out.

The identity of the skydiver has not been released. No word yet on any other injuries.

CHP is asking drivers to avoid the area while crews continue to work the scene.

This is a developing story.

