SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — A skydiver was struck and killed by a semi after accidentally landing on southbound State Route 99, near Jahant Road, just to the north of Lodi.

Authorities say the skydiver was jumping with the Lodi Parachute Center.

The accident happened around 2:30 p.m. The skydiver landed in the southbound lanes of Highway 99, between Jahant Road and Peltier Road. Investigators said the woman was struck by a big rig and at least one other vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident then caused a chain reaction of collisions, with at least three other vehicles crashing out.

The skydiver so far has only been identified as a woman. No word yet on any other injuries from the car crashes.

CHP is asking drivers to avoid the area while crews continue to work the scene.

READ ALSO:

Gallery: Skydiver killed on Highway 99 near Lodi

WATCH ALSO: Colorado woman, 62, dies at Lodi Parachute Center